All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

When first broadcast on BBC radio in the 1930s, what we would call “quizzes” were known as what?

Which Tim Burton film won the 1988 Oscar for Best Makeup?

Seven members of whose gang were killed by Al Capone’s men in the Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929?

Which team in rugby union’s Premiership is based in Coventry?

Who co-wrote “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” with Bob Geldof?

What was the first novel by the author whose later ones included The Inheritors, The Spire and Pincher Martin?

Which Puccini opera is set in Japan?

© AF archive/Alamy Which character from Pinocchio appeared in the 1983 Disney film Mickey’s Christmas Carol as the Ghost of Christmas Past?

Starting in 2015, Jason Hazeley and Joel Morris have had a series of bestsellers with parodies of which books?