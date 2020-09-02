Traders are ratcheting up bets on a particularly turbulent US presidential election

Traders ratchet up bets on a particularly turbulent US presidential election and a potentially messy aftermath, Nicola Sturgeon revives plans for a possible second Scottish independence referendum, and black former McDonald’s franchisees are suing the fast-food group over discrimination allegations. Plus, the FT’s economics editor, Chris Giles, explains how a weak US dollar is affecting the global economy.





Investors gird for choppy markets as race for White House heats up

Nicola Sturgeon revives plans for second Scottish independence vote

McDonald’s accused of discriminating against black franchisees

Global economy unlikely to benefit from falling dollar

