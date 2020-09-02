Print this page

Traders are ratcheting up bets on a particularly turbulent US presidential election

Traders ratchet up bets on a particularly turbulent US presidential election and a potentially messy aftermath, Nicola Sturgeon revives plans for a possible second Scottish independence referendum, and black former McDonald’s franchisees are suing the fast-food group over discrimination allegations. Plus, the FT’s economics editor, Chris Giles, explains how a weak US dollar is affecting the global economy. 


Investors gird for choppy markets as race for White House heats up 

ft.com/content/9ed5be3b-ecfb-4485-a8ff-4b80ee40de5b


Nicola Sturgeon revives plans for second Scottish independence vote

https://www.ft.com/content/0f0ecf40-f30a-482e-9902-d74276bdc43f


McDonald’s accused of discriminating against black franchisees

https://www.ft.com/content/86b89841-4428-4031-9b6d-6341bf6f7cad


Global economy unlikely to benefit from falling dollar

https://www.ft.com/content/83c16626-f617-4bb3-872e-fd6723a36c11


Google and Apple build contact tracing app https://www.ft.com/content/0ed38c49-fafe-4e7b-bd57-44c705ba52f7



