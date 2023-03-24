Boris Johnson testified for his political life this week but was it enough to save his political career? George Parker discusses the former prime minister's future with the FT’s political commentator Stephen Bush and political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe. Plus, while the Tory Eurosceptics may have been crushed after Rishi Sunak won a vote on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist party is still saying it won’t return to power-sharing in Stormont. The FT’s Ireland correspondent Jude Webber and public policy editor Peter Foster give their analysis.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

