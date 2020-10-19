Axes of Evil

When charts become performance art

PwC: blockchain potentially has LOADS of potential

So let us all “seize the opportunity to explore blockchain solutions”! 

When the SPAC met the blockchain

Exponential love.

Getting to grips with 2020, one chart crime at a time

JPMorgan, u OK hun?

The trinity of financial innovation: debt, equity and ICOs

Where to begin eh?

CNBC’s ‘v-shaped’ recovery

All is well in the US economy, apparently.

When axes get truly evil

The state of Georgia publishes a chart showing dates conveniently ordered to show a decline in Covid cases.

More from this Series

When data viz goes psychotic

Is now really the time for whirlwind charts? Well why not.

Ain’t no virus gonna stop the crypto graph-ters

When a chart can speak 1000 words. Not all of them entirely sincere.

 We need to figure out how we will reopen the economy. But not like this.

A new paper from academics at MIT attempts to rank amenities based on their importance versus their transmission risk, but it doesn’t quite succeed. 

A diseased pie disaster

How contagious is coronavirus? 4.12 per cent, apparently. 

Goldman’s missing Y axis

Another week, another IB investor deck that doesn’t add up.

Technical analysis, blockchain litigation edition

“Following the 2018 enforcement wave, blockchain litigation returned to its previous upward trajectory in 2019.”

Unpicking the UBS lock

Grey, on grey, on grey.

ARK Invest’s enthusiastic EV predictions don’t add up

Unless you ignore the data.

This “Event Risk Radar” is a bad idea

Nomura’s attempt at sexing up risk goes awry.  

Political commentators and market wizards

Election silly season comes to cable.

Tesla is worth <checks notes> $10, $250 or $500

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

A fall in house prices would not devastate Germany’s economy

Germany is nowhere near as exposed as Spain was to a crash in house prices.  

When technical analysis goes rogue

“Inflation charts look as if they’re about to explode.” 

How not to understand money 

From a website with the tagline: “understanding money”.

359% pie = 100% trigger

Who is behind some of the dodgiest pie charts we have seen in a long while?

Bitcoin: beyond da moon

One chart crime to rule them all.

High treason against pie charts

Lock it up.

The bitcoin price can finally be understood

Via the magic of multiple interlocking positive feedback loops, of course.

Et tu, Lib Dems? [Update]

Surprise: party who advocated austerity in chart shocker.

Presented without comment

“Attempts to discredit Holmes for not being a doctor, and for not having completed her studies at Stanford, are the stuff of very small minds.”

The quality of chart needed to raise $2m in an ICO

And then to shut up shop, with all the money gone.

The fall and rise of nations

Reserve currency holdings as chart crime.

Some help please
Why chartcrime has destroyed the blockchain

“Forecasts are inherently limited and cannot be relied upon.”

Happy birthday bitcoin. Your gift: a log chart in The Times
Chart crime as a measure of crypto-desperation
Creative destruction concerns
Wage brain
Et tu, Beto?
Charts and misdemeanours
Deutsche Bank and the thin blue line
The crypto periodic table (sigh)
Wot is colour
US debt is going to crush us all (and gold is the answer)
Wot is gravity
Pie in the sky