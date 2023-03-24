All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

As part of its celebrations of 100 years of cinema, what did the American Film Institute name as the greatest movie musical?

What’s the most common bird in the world?

Before becoming prime minister, William Gladstone, Winston Churchill and Harold Wilson were all presidents of what?

Which magazine was launched in 1994 with the tagline “For men who should know better”?

What was officially inaugurated by George VI on May 3 1951?

In the celebrated 1995 “Battle of Britpop”, Blur’s “Country House” was released on the same day as which single by Oasis?

Which book by Nick Hornby is subtitled “A Fan’s Life”?

Which Netflix film of 2022, starring Daniel Craig, was the follow-up to Knives Out?

London’s “Great Smog” of 1952 led to the passing of which piece of legislation?