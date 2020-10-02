The K-pop boom continues. This week, South Korean entertainment company Big Hit was valued at $4.1bn when it floated on the stock exchange, with its biggest act, the boy band BTS, gifted shares worth $56m. The valuation is less than those of the western major record labels that dominate global music (the smallest of which, Warner Music Group, was valued at $12.8bn in a stock market flotation earlier this year). But South Korea’s music industry is proving to be a resilient competitor.

K-pop girl group Blackpink are BTS’s female opposite numbers. Like their boy band peers, they’ve used fame in Asia to build a global platform. They’re the second most subscribed-to music act on YouTube after Justin Bieber. In 2019, their “In Your Area” world tour grossed almost $40m, the most ever by a Korean female group.

“Only thing I think about is big stacks,” the foursome sing on their new album. The line comes in the track “Love to Hate Me”, which singers Kim Jisoo and Roseanne Park and rappers Jennie Kim and Lalisa Manoban perform in flawless US English. The “big stacks” here are clearly dollar bills. Although billed as their first Korean-language album, The Album is actually mostly anglophone and has guest appearances from US stars Selena Gomez and Cardi B. It’s really designed for export to the world’s biggest music market.

If that sounds cynical and premeditated, well — that’s the pop industry for you. And Blackpink are proof of how good manufactured pop can be when the manufacturing is done well. “Ice Cream”, featuring Gomez, combines absurdly sugary lyrics (“I’m sweet for you, come put me in a cone”) with nicely tangy beats, a precisely orchestrated exercise in frothiness. “How You Like That” moves with disarming fluency between stomping fanfares and pure-pop melodies.

The songs are almost entirely written and produced by others, mainly men. Yet for all their designed quality, they’re distinctively performed. Although the lyrical messages are largely anodyne — “I could do that by myself, don’t need no help” is about as assertive as it gets — the vocals are firmly stamped on the songs, especially the rapped parts. Sharp beats and reverberating basslines give the music a hard sheen, like armour-plating.

However, there’s a telling difference between Blackpink and their counterparts in BTS. Whereas the members of the boy band are allowed to inhabit an elaborate fantasy world of fictional alter egos and back stories, the women of Blackpink occupy a limited conceptual space framed by money, love and sex. There’s a lot of mileage in those topics, of course. But at only eight tracks in duration, The Album proves more self-effacing than its stentorian title suggests. It points to an obstacle for K-pop’s future growth, its limited view of a woman’s place in the world.

★★★☆☆

‘The Album’ is released by YG Entertainment/Interscope