Chevron CEO switch marks the end of an expensive era

Chevron is coming to the end of an era. In the next week or two, Wheatstone, its giant liquefied gas project on the north-west coast of Australia, is scheduled to start up, marking the completion of an $88bn investment programme that has been dogged by delays and cost overruns.

Together with Gorgon, an even bigger plant about 60 miles away that started production last year, Chevron finally has LNG projects that are turning into cash machines, set to generate revenues for decades to come.

But John Watson, chief executive since 2010, is not expected to be around to reap the benefits of that investment for the second-largest US oil group. It is the end of an era in the boardroom, too.

The company’s board meeting next month will confirm that Mr Watson is stepping down, to be replaced by Michael Wirth, the vice-chairman and head of midstream operations and development, according to a person familiar with directors’ thinking. Chevron has said it never comments on “rumour or speculation”.

Mr Watson will not be leaving in disgrace. In a turbulent time for the industry, with crude plunging from above $100 per barrel in 2014 to below $30 last year, Chevron’s shareholder returns have outperformed those of its peers among the large international oil companies.

However, Chevron’s outperformance is relative to peers that have underperformed the wider market. Its 84 per cent total shareholder return under Mr Watson looks less impressive compared to the 158 per cent for the S&P 500 over the same period.

In spite of the cash that Gorgon is generating, it still looks like “a foolish investment” today, says Nikos Tsafos, an analyst at Enalytica.

Chevron CEO John Watson

Chevron’s share of the cost of Gorgon and Wheatstone was $47bn, a significant amount even for a company with a market capitalisation of about $200bn. Both projects went over budget, with Gorgon’s total cost rising from an initially estimated $37bn to $54bn.

Depending what happens to LNG prices, the final judgment on the project over the coming decades may be different, Mr Tsafos adds. But for now, Gorgon is shorthand in the industry for “too expensive”.

“Cost overruns or delays affected nearly everyone,” he says. “But they hurt Chevron especially because the company always prided itself as a superior project manager. LNG has been a humbling experience.”

The need to take a tighter grip on costs is one reason why Mr Wirth is being tipped to succeed Mr Watson. He has extensive experience in the “downstream” refining and marketing side of the group, where counting every penny is essential to success.

Anish Kapadia of Tudor Pickering Holt says that cost-consciousness is shared with other large oil companies, but Chevron also has a particular reason to value downstream expertise: its strong position in onshore oilfields in the US, which are some of its key prospects for longer-term growth.

Achieving the best possible prices for that oil and gas will need integrated operations including production, processing, pipelines, refining and chemicals and LNG plants he says, and Mr Wirth’s background is ideal for taking on that task.

“Chevron is going to have hundreds of thousands more barrels per day coming from the US,” Mr Kapadia says. “To maximise that value, it needs to have more of a focus on integration.”

Jason Gammel, analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a note on Wednesday morning that Mr Watson “will leave his successor well positioned strategically”.

Mr Watson has avoided strategic mistakes like ExxonMobil’s $41bn takeover of XTO Energy in 2010, widely seen as overpriced, and after spending beyond its cash flows for years, Chevron is swinging back into the black.

It is also growing faster than other large oil groups: it expects output to rise by between 4 and 9 per cent this year, while Exxon’s production is roughly flat.

The quote that will haunt Mr Watson forever is his observation in March 2014 that “$100 per barrel is becoming the new $20, in our business.”

He meant that costs had risen so high that companies needed $100 oil to make the same returns they could once have made at $20.

With Brent crude at about $52, and possibly staying at these levels for some time to come, it will be the job of Mr Watson’s successor to show that for Chevron, $50 can be the new $100.