US oil prices rose to the highest level in seven years on Monday after Opec and its allies declined to accelerate plans to increase crude production, and shares of big tech companies slid on Monday, with stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon dragging the S&P 500 to its lowest close since late July. Plus, the former Facebook employee who leaked explosive internal documents will testify before US lawmakers today and is expected to urge members of Congress to regulate the social media platform much more tightly.





Tech stock slide drags Wall Street lower

US oil hits 7-year high after Opec+ resists calls to accelerate production

Five problems the Facebook whistleblower wants to fix

Warren calls on SEC to probe trading by Federal Reserve officials - with Colby Smith

