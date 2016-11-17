Vietnam extends runway for spy flights on South China Sea outpost

Vietnam has quietly extended a runway on Spratly Island to enable the deployment of maritime spy planes as Hanoi bolsters its defences against China in the disputed South China Sea.

Satellite images obtained by the Financial Times show that Vietnam has expanded the runway on Spratly from less than 2,500ft to about 3,300ft. The extension allows the deployment of maritime surveillance aircraft from Spratly for the first time, a move that comes as China builds up its own military facilities on and around nearby islands.

“This is a familiar pattern for Hanoi,” said Gregory Poling, director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, which supplied the images, taken during the past 22 months. “Vietnam continues to modernise its military and seek closer security ties with Japan, the US and India in preparation for future Chinese assertiveness in disputed waters.”

The Vietnamese government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The revelation comes as the US “pivot” to Asia faces severe strain following the election of Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine president, who has burnt bridges with Washington while moving toward rapprochement with China.

American allies in Asia, including Japan and South Korea, are also nervous about the election as US president of Donald Trump, who campaigned on an isolationist foreign policy, has talked about walking away from trade deals and suggested he might downgrade the US role in key alliances.

Mr Trump’s stance on Asia will come into focus on Thursday when he holds talks with Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, in his first meeting with a foreign leader since becoming president-elect. In September, Japan agreed to supply the Philippines with patrol boats and surveillance aircraft to counter China, while India recently reached a $100m deal to supply fast patrol boats to Vietnam.

The satellite images show that Vietnam is also building two large hangars on Spratly, one of 14 islands that along with more than 100 reefs make up the Spratly chain, which is claimed by China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines.

In recent years China has reclaimed land across the South China Sea but particularly at three Spratly reefs — Subi, Mischief and Fiery Cross — where it has built runways capable of landing fighter jets, created huge concern in the US as China develops its power projection in the western Pacific.

According to AMTI, China has reclaimed 3,200 acres in the Spratlys since 2013, compared with 120 by Vietnam. While the Vietnamese reclamation and construction pales in comparison, the runway extension will not be welcomed in Washington amid concerns that the move eases pressure on Beijing to halt its activity in the region.

The FT reported this year that China had stepped up construction of runways at Subi and Mischief after Xi Jinping, Chinese president, visited Washington. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Xi had said that China would not militarise its artificial islands — a claim that has been roundly panned by analysts. The continuing reclamation also underscored how few tools Washington has to compel China to scale back its activity.

The move by Vietnam to extend the runway at Spratly, one of 10 features where there has been expansion, comes three months after Reuters reported that Hanoi had deployed mobile rocket launchers at bases in the Spratly chain.

“Vietnam is likely to make use of its improved runway and hangars at Spratly Island to bolster its ability to patrol the Spratlys,” said Mr Poling. “The disparity in military capabilities between China and Vietnam will only grow as the three airbases Beijing has constructed become operational. But Hanoi seems determined to better monitor and, if the reported missile deployments are true, defend its claims.”

