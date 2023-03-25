FT Magazine’s Italy food and drink special

FT SeriesFT Magazine’s Italy food and drink specialAwesome antipasti, the truth about tiramisu, why Tennent’s lager is a super hit with Italian beer-drinkers, and more© Aaron GraubartSix Italian antipasti recipes to inspire and delight, by Ravinder BhogalFrom crostini to fried courgette flowers, everyone loves a snack before a meal, but Italians do them best new Everything I, an Italian, thought I knew about Italian food is wrongFrom panettone to tiramisu, many ‘classics’ are in fact recent inventions, as Alberto Grandi has shownMy liquid investigation into Italy’s love affair with Tennent’s ExtraHow a hard-hitting version of Scotland’s default lager found a glamorous second life abroad new Honey and Co’s Jewish-Italian feast: caponata, focaccia and Sarde in SaorA celebration of cultural fusion dating back thousands of years, these dishes can be enjoyed right nowMy life’s journey through the restaurants of Little ItalyFrom Bar Italia to Quo Vadis, I grew up loving ‘Italian’ food but never really questioned what it meant