Markets showed their dismay and the pound crashed to its lowest levels ever as Prime Minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng struggled to defend their economic strategy. Where does the crisis go next? Political editor George Parker and economics editor Chris Giles make sense of it all. We also look back on the Labour party conference in Liverpool and discuss whether Sir Keir Starmer’s party is preparing to return to power. Chief political correspondent Jim Pickard and northern correspondent Jennifer Williams take us into the corridors of the convention centre.

