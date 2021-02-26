All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which future Asian revolutionary — and leader of his country — was born Saloth Sâr in 1925?

What was the follow-up to the original version of the sitcom Porridge, featuring Fletcher after his release from prison?

Shane Lowry is the most recent winner of which (usually) annual sporting event, first held in 1860?

Which 2007 feature film starring Simon Pegg was the first to be directed by David Schwimmer, of Friends fame?

The Mills bomb was an early form of which weapon?

The name for which domestic worker comes from the French for “equal to”?

In computing, what’s the more common name for an integrated circuit?

What was the name of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s dog — and of Virginia Woolf’s book about him?

Which five-letter word for a cliff is also an adjective meaning “direct, outspoken”?