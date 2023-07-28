How to Give It — with Tina Fey, Tracey Emin and a Tuscan adventure
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Philanthropy news every morning.
Works by Tracey Emin, Paula Rego and Rachel Whiteread raise funds for cancer research
100 per cent of proceeds from Timothy Taylor’s summer exhibition will go to Royal Marsden Hospital, a specialist cancer centre where the gallerist received treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1998. Birdsong features works by 15 artists, among them a bright pink woodblock print by Yinka Shonibare, a Paula Rego etching, works in bronze and papier-mâché by Tracey Emin and Rachel Whiteread, and a delicate porcelain plinth by sculptor Rachel Kneebone. Until 11 August, timothytaylor.com
A Florentine adventure in aid of breast cancer patients
This September, tens of thousands of people will take to the streets of Florence for the 21st edition of Corri La Vita, a 6km walk — or, for more athletic fundraisers, an 11km run — in aid of breast cancer patients. Since 2003, participants have raised more than €8mn to pay for psychological support at the city’s Cerion oncology centre, all while taking in the pines and palazzi of the Tuscan city. Participants pay a minimum donation of €10 to enter, which also grants free entry to gardens and museums such as the Gucci Museum, Palazzo Pitti and the Antinori. 24 September, corrilavita.it
Florian Krewer, Liza Lou and the Haas Brothers join Aspen Art Museum’s summer fundraiser
Aspen Art Museum’s annual ArtCrush gala and auction returns this August, concluding the museum’s summer programme. Standout lots include sculptures by Nairy Baghramian and the Haas Brothers, a painting by Howardena Pindell and a beaded creation by Liza Lou, with all proceeds going to the museum’s exhibitions and educational programmes.
A separate online sale of more than 50 works is led by a hand-embellished pigment print by Peter Doig protégé Florian Krewer, whose solo show Everybody Rise is at the Museum until 24 September. 70 per cent of proceeds will be split between the museum and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, which provides legal aid for transgender, intersex or gender nonconforming individuals. The ArtCrush gala takes place 4 August; bidding can be done in person, over the phone or via absentee bidding, aspenartmuseum.org. The online auction will be live until 5 August, sothebys.com
Richard Curtis, Inua Ellams, Tina Fey and more unite to support refugees
Jerusalem, Wicked!, The Pillowman and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are just a few of the 50 works that make up Good Chance Theatre’s online charity auction. The first or special-edition scripts — including Richard Curtis’s Love Actually and Anthony McCarten’s The Theory of Everything — have been annotated with memories and reflections by their writers, and all proceeds will fund the theatre’s work providing refugee artists with employment, training and one-to-one support, as well as creating temporary theatres within refugee communities. 15 September to 6 October, theauctioncollective.com
A four-course Hawksmoor dinner for Action Against Hunger
For its 11th annual charity dinner, British steakhouse Hawksmoor has collaborated with chefs Mitch Tonks, Angela Hartnett and Skye Gyngell on a four-course meal in aid of Action Against Hunger. This year’s menu includes Jersey rock oysters, a lobster, crab and fennel salad, braised short ribs and a honey custard tart for dessert. More than £900,000 has been raised so far to support the charity’s work fighting malnutrition in more than 50 countries, using 100 per cent of proceeds from ticket sales (£250 each) and a silent auction offering stays at culinary destinations in the UK and beyond. 9 September, eventbrite.co.uk
An artist-powered auction to fund better mental health facilities
Hospital Rooms helps transform mental-health institutions into welcoming environments. This September, the charity hopes to raise £500,000 through an online and in-person auction at Bonhams, selling works by Do Ho Suh, Hurvin Anderson and more. The accompanying exhibition at Hauser & Wirth — part of a three-year collaboration — combines artwork and music created for and by mental-health patients alongside a series of artist-made beds. 1 to 13 September, hospital-rooms.com
Comments