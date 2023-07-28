Works by Tracey Emin, Paula Rego and Rachel Whiteread raise funds for cancer research

Crowd, 2023, by Sahara Longe © Sahara Longe. Courtesy of Timothy Taylor

100 per cent of proceeds from Timothy Taylor’s summer exhibition will go to Royal Marsden Hospital, a specialist cancer centre where the gallerist received treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1998. Birdsong features works by 15 artists, among them a bright pink woodblock print by Yinka Shonibare, a Paula Rego etching, works in bronze and papier-mâché by Tracey Emin and Rachel Whiteread, and a delicate porcelain plinth by sculptor Rachel Kneebone. Until 11 August, timothytaylor.com

A Florentine adventure in aid of breast cancer patients

Corri La Vita is a 6km walk or 11km run through the streets of Florence

This September, tens of thousands of people will take to the streets of Florence for the 21st edition of Corri La Vita, a 6km walk — or, for more athletic fundraisers, an 11km run — in aid of breast cancer patients. Since 2003, participants have raised more than €8mn to pay for psychological support at the city’s Cerion oncology centre, all while taking in the pines and palazzi of the Tuscan city. Participants pay a minimum donation of €10 to enter, which also grants free entry to gardens and museums such as the Gucci Museum, Palazzo Pitti and the Antinori. 24 September, corrilavita.it

Florian Krewer, Liza Lou and the Haas Brothers join Aspen Art Museum’s summer fundraiser

Tesseract #6, 2023, by Howardena Pindell, donated by the artist and Garth Greenan Gallery, New York © Courtesy Howardena Pindell and Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

Aspen Art Museum’s annual ArtCrush gala and auction returns this August, concluding the museum’s summer programme. Standout lots include sculptures by Nairy Baghramian and the Haas Brothers, a painting by Howardena Pindell and a beaded creation by Liza Lou, with all proceeds going to the museum’s exhibitions and educational programmes.

flying stride / hot love, 2023, by Florian Krewer © Florian Krewer. Courtesy Michael Werner Gallery, New York and London

A separate online sale of more than 50 works is led by a hand-embellished pigment print by Peter Doig protégé Florian Krewer, whose solo show Everybody Rise is at the Museum until 24 September. 70 per cent of proceeds will be split between the museum and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, which provides legal aid for transgender, intersex or gender nonconforming individuals. The ArtCrush gala takes place 4 August; bidding can be done in person, over the phone or via absentee bidding, aspenartmuseum.org. The online auction will be live until 5 August, sothebys.com

Richard Curtis, Inua Ellams, Tina Fey and more unite to support refugees

A manuscript of Wicked!, part of Good Chance Theatre’s online charity auction

Jerusalem, Wicked!, The Pillowman and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are just a few of the 50 works that make up Good Chance Theatre’s online charity auction. The first or special-edition scripts — including Richard Curtis’s Love Actually and Anthony McCarten’s The Theory of Everything — have been annotated with memories and reflections by their writers, and all proceeds will fund the theatre’s work providing refugee artists with employment, training and one-to-one support, as well as creating temporary theatres within refugee communities. 15 September to 6 October, theauctioncollective.com

A four-course Hawksmoor dinner for Action Against Hunger

Hawksmoor’s Guildhall restaurant © Benoît Grogan-Avignon

For its 11th annual charity dinner, British steakhouse Hawksmoor has collaborated with chefs Mitch Tonks, Angela Hartnett and Skye Gyngell on a four-course meal in aid of Action Against Hunger. This year’s menu includes Jersey rock oysters, a lobster, crab and fennel salad, braised short ribs and a honey custard tart for dessert. More than £900,000 has been raised so far to support the charity’s work fighting malnutrition in more than 50 countries, using 100 per cent of proceeds from ticket sales (£250 each) and a silent auction offering stays at culinary destinations in the UK and beyond. 9 September, eventbrite.co.uk

An artist-powered auction to fund better mental health facilities

Popular Goth, by France-Lise McGurn © Courtesy France-Lise McGurn and Hospital Rooms

Hospital Rooms helps transform mental-health institutions into welcoming environments. This September, the charity hopes to raise £500,000 through an online and in-person auction at Bonhams, selling works by Do Ho Suh, Hurvin Anderson and more. The accompanying exhibition at Hauser & Wirth — part of a three-year collaboration — combines artwork and music created for and by mental-health patients alongside a series of artist-made beds. 1 to 13 September, hospital-rooms.com