Top MBA: Columbia

New York’s Columbia Business School is number one for the first time in the 25-year history of the FT MBA Ranking. Its success is partly due to alumni having the third-highest average weighted salary, at $226,359. The school also climbed five places to 15th in the career progress category, based in part on changes in graduates’ seniority levels. “[The] Columbia MBA was totally transformative professionally, personally, and opened up a whole new world of opportunities for me,” said one of the surveyed alumni. TM

© John Greim/Getty Images

Top for alumni network: Cornell: Johnson

Moving up nine places to eighth overall, Cornell: Johnson, in the US, is ranked top for its alumni network. This is a new category in the 2023 ranking, based on alumni’s rating of the network’s effectiveness in various criteria, such as helping to find internships and job opportunities. One graduate praised alumni for assistance in organising site visits to companies in many cities. The school is also ranked third for its careers service, according to surveyed graduates. TM

Best for carbon footprint: Virginia: Darden

The 2023 ranking introduced the carbon footprint rank to assess how schools tackle emissions. This new category was topped by Darden School of Business, ranked joint 17th overall. The US school achieved carbon neutrality partly by guaranteeing payments for electricity generated without fossil fuels, allowing the provider to fund a new solar plant that supplies the school. SS

© Ed Buziak/Alamy

Gender parity: ESCP Business School

Rising 25 places to 27th overall, France’s ESCP is the only school to achieve gender parity for the most recent MBA class. The school has increased its proportion of female students, as well as the number of women among its full-time faculty and board members. One graduate wrote that: “The programme was well structured [and it was] Interesting to get new ways of thinking and looking at problems.” LC

© Tony Richards

Joint highest climber: Maryland: Smith

The Robert H Smith School of Business in the US is one of two equal highest climbers, up 28 places to 57th. The school improved its performance in several categories including its careers service, ranked 42. One graduate commended the “amazing” careers support: “I could never have gotten myself that many interviews and they even helped me negotiate my offers to get me an even higher salary.” WKC

© James Hackland/Alamy

Joint highest climber: Queen’s: Smith

In equal 71st place overall, Canada’s Smith School of Business is the other biggest climber, sharing a rise of 28 places with its US namesake. Alumni praised the teaching of soft skills on the programme, such as conflict resolution and teamwork. One surveyed graduate said: “Owing to its small class size, I believe Queen’s has helped me connect with each and every MBA candidate . . . very well and at a personal level.” WKC

© Yakoniva/Alamy

Highest new entrant: Massachusetts Amherst: Isenberg

Isenberg School of Management is the top new entrant, in 69th place. The US school’s impressive performance is partly due to it being the top MBA for value for money, a calculation that compares current alumni salary with income lost during study. Graduates also have the third-highest salary increase, at 188 per cent, from before the MBA to three years after it. SS

© UNSW

Top for sector diversity: AGSM at UNSW

The Australian school is the highest ranked for student sector diversity, a new category based on the range of industries students worked in at the time of admission. The school also improved its overall position from 98th to joint 95th, and in two other diversity metrics: percentage of international faculty and students. Alumni praised the networking opportunities and simulations on how to run a business. TM

Financial Times Global MBA 2023: the top 25 schools Rank School Weighted salary (US$) * 1 Columbia Business School 226,359 2 Insead 198,363 3 Iese Business School 181,270 4= Harvard Business School 235,019 4= Stanford Graduate School of Business 248,669 6 SDA Bocconi School of Management 192,815 7 University of California at Berkeley: Haas 213,321 8 Cornell University: Johnson 193,293 9 Northwestern University: Kellogg 209,337 10 Yale School of Management 196,659 11= University of Chicago: Booth 218,068 11= Duke University: Fuqua 196,754 11= MIT: Sloan 207,100 14 UCLA Anderson School of Management 192,256 15 Dartmouth College: Tuck 201,451 16 London Business School 182,254 17= HEC Paris 172,393 17= University of Virginia: Darden 191,160 19 New York University: Stern 198,024 20 Ceibs 177,132 21 University of Southern California: Marshall 181,385 22 IE Business School 165,391 23= University of Cambridge: Judge 173,775 23= Shanghai University of Finance and Economics: College of Business 181,274 25 National University of Singapore Business School 161,506

Quick facts

By Sam Stephens

Rank 1: Top class

New York’s Columbia tops the ranking for the first time, with the third highest average weighted alumni salary, at $226,359.

Rank 3: Worldly wise

Graduates of Iese in Barcelona are the most likely in the top 25 to have completed an internship or studied overseas for at least a month.

Rank 4=: High earners

Stanford alumni have the highest average weighted salary three years after completion, at $248,669 — some $10,000 more than the next school.

Rank 4=: Academic experts

Harvard tops the FT research rank for the second year running, partly based on the number of articles by faculty in 50 selected journals.

Rank 6: Best value

Of the top 25 schools, Italy’s SDA Bocconi is best for value for money, due in part to its relatively low tuition costs.

Rank 8: Well connected

The alumni network at Cornell: Johnson is top, based on factors including effectiveness as a source of career opportunities.

Rank 14: Bouncing back

Rising 12 places from its position in 2022, UCLA Anderson, in California, returns to the top 25 for the first time since 2020.

Rank 17=: Sector diversity

The recent class at HEC Paris has students from the widest range of industries of any school in the top 25.

Rank 17=: Carbon neutral

University of Virginia’s Darden tops the inaugural carbon footprint rank for its commitment to achieving net zero emissions.

Rank 22: Gender diversity

The school nearest to male-female parity among its faculty is IE in Madrid, with 49 per cent women.

Rank 23=: Earnings rise

Alumni who studied at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics saw the highest salary rise, at 207 per cent.