Specification:

Economic growth

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Obesity drugmaker’s expansion raises dominance worries for Denmark

Why is Novo Nordisk’s growth a concern for Denmark’s economic growth?

What was Denmark’s economic growth last year without the pharmaceutical sector?

How did Nokia’s growth and fall impact Finland? What caused Nokia’s fall in popularity?

In what ways is Novo Nordisk’s impact on Denmark’s economy different than Nokia’s impact on Finland’s economy?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox