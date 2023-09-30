© Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images
  • Economic growth

Obesity drugmaker’s expansion raises dominance worries for Denmark

  • Why is Novo Nordisk’s growth a concern for Denmark’s economic growth? 

  • What was Denmark’s economic growth last year without the pharmaceutical sector? 

  • How did Nokia’s growth and fall impact Finland? What caused Nokia’s fall in popularity?

  • In what ways is Novo Nordisk’s impact on Denmark’s economy different than Nokia’s impact on Finland’s economy? 

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox

