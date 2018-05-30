Welcome to Authers’ Note, in which I will attempt to provide some context and analysis on the world of investment each day, and provide you with a handy guide to the best coverage on offer, both here in the FT and elsewhere. All feedback is welcome, particularly of the constructive variety, as we try to get this right. (Email to authersnote@ft.com).

The gallows humour started early. If British exit from the EU was Brexit, should we call it Italexit if Italy does the same? Or Quitaly? Rather than vote Yes or No, would Italians just vote Ciao? What anyway is the Italian for contagion? (It's contagio).

And if a frankly dreadful piece of '80s Italian euro-disco could become a similarly dreadful football chant for Liverpool soccer fans more than three decades later, with completely different words, were there any limits on what awful things from Italy could infect the rest of the world? (For more on this, and perhaps to avoid some of the bad language in the football chant, read this great piece in the New York Times — sadly it did not help Liverpool overcome Real Madrid at the weekend.)

The gallows made sense because markets suffered a vintage wave of contagion. A new political risk sent investors diving for cover across the world, ahead of the wave of risk aversion.

Let me focus for now on how they have changed the calculus outside Italy. Continuing the football chant analogy, rather than look at the awfulness of euro-disco in 1980s Italy, let us try to understand how it could possibly have prompted young English football supporters to break into song decades later. In both cases, the answers are quite startling. The entire outlook for rates has been turned back by months.

First, look at how 10-year bond yields have moved over the last seven trading days, compared to similar moves over the last two and a half years. This latest surge in 10-year yields constitutes the biggest flight to safety since the Brexit referendum two summers ago — and the fall in the 10-year yield has very nearly topped that.

As for the outlook for the Fed, you may remember that last week the US central bank released the minutes of its latest meeting to set monetary policy. One of our competitors headlined its story about those minutes this way:

That was a reasonable interpretation. Here is what has happened to the market perception of the chances of a rise in the Fed Funds rate next month:

There is a lot of significant data to come at the end of this week, but there has been nothing in the way of economic news to shift the Fed's calculations since those minutes were published. And now suddenly there is a one in three chance that rates remain unchanged.

As for the year as a whole, there has long been a debate over whether we would see three or four rate rises. At the beginning of the week, four rises were thought more likely (correctly, in my opinion). Now, the possibility of even raising rates three times is seen as a fifty-fifty shot:

As for stock markets, the FTSE All-World index (which combines both developed and emerging markets) has now dropped to its 200-day moving average. The sharp move in rates, which should support share prices, did not today at least do much to prop up stocks. Instead, the long-term upward trend, still just about intact, is under ever closer scrutiny.

In all, then, a massive day, in which many assumptions have been called into question, if not completely overturned. Can the situation in Italy really have prompted quite such a wave of risk aversion?

The chance that Italy ends up leaving the eurozone has risen in the last 48 hours, and that is certainly a reason to be more cautious. But I would suggest that other factors are at work. First, there is quite a cocktail of geopolitical issues to worry about at present, with the US administration's enthusiasm to put tariffs on car imports for national security reasons another significant issue. Second, many may have been looking for an excuse to retreat from a position where financial conditions were at last starting to bite.

On this latter point, I think what is going on grows a little clearer if we break down the Treasury yield into its component parts. On the face of it, this news should not have had much of an effect on inflation expectations for the next decade: but inflation breakevens — seen here since election day in 2016 — have come down with a thump:

They had broken out of a well-established range. Now they are back in a zone of much greater comfort. Meanwhile, this is what has happened to crucial real yields, arguably the most important measure of the tightness of longer-term financial conditions:

Rate rises were at last beginning to bite. Now, after that rush for safety, they are not doing so any more.

I am not minimising the seriousness of the situation in Italy. But the contagion from the latest Italian ructions is owed mainly to the fact that we have financial conditions that are appropriate for a global economy that is growing strongly and needs to be reined in. That is not the economy we have (even if it appeared that way for a few months when a synchronised recovery was under way).

Investors felt uncomfortable and have gratefully taken this excuse to retreat. They also, incidentally, think that the Fed may well take the excuse of the Italian political situation to pass on raising rates next month — it is much easier for the Fed's governors to do this if they can blame some foreigners.

Political events in Italy now matter a lot. Of course they do. But if we hope to see this wave of risk aversion abated, then the wave of data coming this Friday will matter more than any political news from Rome.

Behind the Money in Buenos Aires

Argentina, where they speak Spanish with an Italian accent, has passed out of the news in the last week, as those who speak Italian have come to the fore. But Argentina's difficulties have not gone away, and President Mauricio Macri's appeal for aid from the International Monetary Fund begins to look like a "canary in the coalmine" — the sign that rising US rates and the strengthening dollar were beginning to put stress on the rest of the world.

This podcast, from the great Behind the Money strand, includes a group of voices from the FT attempting to explain why Argentina is in trouble again, and why it matters:

And as I have more latitude when it comes to choosing music than my audio colleagues, might I suggest that for the perfect backing track you try going to this track from Evita, where we see Madonna as Eva Peron watching the money keep rolling in, and then out again: