US stocks dropped as Treasury yields touched records lows on Thursday and bank share price falls led the way, struggling Chinese ride-hailing group Didi Chuxing is suffering a further blow due to the coronavirus, and ExxonMobil says it will avoid a “beauty match” on carbon emissions as rivals set out targets. Plus, the world’s biggest oil traders slashed global demand forecasts with growth falling to the weakest levels since the financial crisis. The FT’s Anjli Raval explains how this adds pressure on Opec to cut output.

