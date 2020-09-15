White House will review the ‘technical partnership’ deal between Oracle and ByteDance this week

The Trump administration will review the “technical partnership” deal struck between Oracle and ByteDance before deciding whether to approve the agreement, Nvidia’s $40bn agreed purchase of Arm Holdings gives the US company control over a technology that powers everything from mobile devices to data centres, and a Volkswagen executive claims scandals such as “Dieselgate” could no longer pass undetected at Volkswagen. Plus, the FT’s venture capital correspondent, Miles Kruppa, explains what the Trump Administration is considering as it reviews the partnership agreement between ByteDance and Oracle.





