Oil

Crude oil prices climb further in Asia trade

Fast FT

by: Hudson Lockett

Oil prices were continuing their climb in Monday morning Asia trade after staging a rally on Friday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.8 per cent at $49.49 a barrel. That was after closing up 1.5 per cent on Friday, which still left the marker down 5.1 per cent over the course of last week.

Brent sank below $50 a barrel last week amid growing concerns about rising US output and increasing scepticism over Opec’s ability to keep a lid on global production.

West Texas Intermediate, the US marker, was also up 0.8 per cent in Asia on Monday at $46.57 a barrel. It had closed 1.5 per cent higher on Friday but closed the week 6.3 per cent lower.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.