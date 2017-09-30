Defiant Travis Kalanick appoints two members to Uber board

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Uber’s ousted chief executive Travis Kalanick has appointed two new board members, raising the stakes in a bitter boardroom dispute at a difficult time for the car-booking company.

Mr Kalanick announced late on Friday that Ursula Burns, a former chief executive of Xerox, and John Thain, a former Merrill Lynch chief executive, would join the board immediately, filling two vacant seats controlled by Mr Kalanick.

The surprise appointment comes as the board was discussing a proposal that would have stripped away supervoting shareholder rights, effectively reducing Mr Kalanick’s control.

The board has become deeply divided after investors ousted Mr Kalanick as chief executive in June, and after Benchmark, a major investor, sued him in August in an attempt to strip him of his control of the board seats. Mr Kalanick holds about 10 per cent of the shares and 16 per cent of the voting power due to his supervoting shares.

“I am appointing these seats now in light of a recent board proposal to dramatically restructure the board and significantly alter the company’s voting rights,” said Mr Kalanick in a statement. “It is therefore essential that the full board be in place for proper deliberation to occur.”

Uber said: “The appointments of Ms Burns and Mr Thain to Uber’s board of directors came as a complete surprise to Uber and its board. That is precisely why we are working to put in place world-class governance to ensure that we are building a company every employee and shareholder can be proud of.”

The rising tensions on the board will present a fresh challenge for new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, as he prepares to travel to London next week to meet regulators who have threatened to ban Uber from one of its most important markets.

The addition of Ms Burns and Mr Thain will add allies for Mr Kalanick at a time when the board is taking major decisions over a potential $10bn SoftBank-led investment as well as considering a new governance structure.

Even after this month’s appointment of Mr Khosrowshahi, there have been questions over whether Mr Kalanick might remain involved in Uber or take an operational role.

The governance proposals under discussion by the board are intended to clear the air ahead of a potential investment deal led by the SoftBank Vision Fund, which has been in the works for several months.

Mr Kalanick controls three seats on the Uber board, including his own, and had not previously exercised his right to appoint the two other seats, which have been vacant. The lawsuit brought by Benchmark seeks to remove Mr Kalanick from the board and strip his power to appoint the three seats.

Benchmark did not respond to a request for comment on Friday evening.