In China, coronavirus is forcing office workers to stay at home and adopt a range of online remote-working tools for the first time.

But across the world in Silicon Valley, tech companies are doing the same thing — not to escape infection, but to aid recruitment and keep staff happy.

The two trends — separate, yet simultaneous — are creating a boom for providers of technology that facilitate office-free collaboration, from messaging app Slack and videoconferencing provider Zoom in the US, to their newly bolstered rivals in China, including Alibaba’s Dingtalk and Bytedance’s Lark.

“Remote working is getting towards a tipping point,” said Patrick McKenzie, a software engineer and marketer who has been a remote worker in Japan for 10 years, including the past three at San Francisco-based Stripe.

“For a while it was happening at a number of firms that were close to the experimental fringes of the tech community. We are increasingly seeing it at extremely savvy companies that have achieved a certain level of scale.”

Daniel Zhang, Alibaba’s chief executive, said during last week’s quarterly earnings call that the “black swan event” of Covid-19 presented “near-term challenges” to Alibaba’s online sales platforms but also “opportunities created by the forces of change”.

Just as ecommerce was boosted by the Sars outbreak 17 years ago, he said, the coronavirus has triggered “explosive growth” for DingTalk, Alibaba’s chat, videoconferencing and task management tool.

According to App Annie, a mobile data and analytics provider, DingTalk was languishing outside China’s top 250 iPhone apps as recently as January 25.

Now, it has been top of Apple’s App Store in China by daily downloads for most of February, beating all other apps and games in the region, App Annie said. Overall, Chinese downloads of business apps for iPhones in the first week of February more than doubled over the prior week to 7.4m, the researcher added.

Meanwhile, the share prices of Zoom and Slack, which are both available in China, have risen by a fifth and a third, respectively, since the Chinese new year holiday.

Within Alibaba, Mr Zhang holds daily briefings with the heads of his various business units through DingTalk. It has been going so well that the company is considering doing more meetings online, even after the virus abates.

“The crisis is a very, very big challenge to the society but also . . . gives people a chance to try [a] new way of living and new way of working,” Mr Zhang said.

His enthusiasm for a distributed workforce was echoed in San Francisco last week by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s globetrotting chief executive.

“As we look forward, we’re reaching a talent pool that expects a lot more remote work, expects to work outside of California and outside of San Francisco, and we should be building our company around that,” Mr Dorsey told investors and analysts on Twitter’s quarterly earnings call.

It is not just San Francisco’s eye-watering living costs that are driving the remote working trend. Distributed teams have been hailed as a solution to everything from work-life balance and employee diversity to climate change, by cutting commutes, and an economic downturn, by reducing rents.

Tech start-ups themselves are among the most enthusiastic adopters of these online collaboration technologies. When Ryan Hoover started Product Hunt, a site for discovering new apps and gadgets, in San Francisco in 2013, some of his earliest appointments were based in Europe or other parts of the US.

“We just realised, OK, we have these amazing people in the team, we are not going to ask them to move, everything seems to be working, and now we can open up the talent pool to anyone in the world,” said Mr Hoover, who now runs Product Hunt’s team of about 20 from Los Angeles.

One engineer joined the company while he was travelling around Asia. “I didn’t even know where he was — and I didn’t care as long as he was making the meetings and getting the work done,” Mr Hoover said.

But he concedes that remote working has been easier to manage with a relatively small team. “The bigger the company, the harder it is to change processes or adjust to the distributed team lifestyle. It is kind of an ‘all or nothing’ type of approach.”

Stripe, the payments platform that is now the most valuable private US tech company, last year declared that its fifth “engineering hub” would be “remote” — putting home workers on an equal footing with its offices in San Francisco, Seattle, Dublin and Singapore.

Such a structure “puts a name on a practice and causes norms around it”, said Mr McKenzie, who helped to draw up Stripe’s remote-working guidelines. “Your company can have policies in place to measure the health of its remote workforce which it would not have if it had 100 people individually doing something that works for them.”

It also helped shatter assumptions about office productivity. Stripe’s management used to believe that certain types of product development benefited from “synchronous, in person” work, Mr McKenzie said, so the company expected to “pay a large productivity tax for [employees] doing that remotely”.

But now that remote working has been formalised, internal surveys and appraisals suggest that “our level of satisfaction with engineers is actually marginally higher” when they operate outside one of its physical hubs than for staff within its own offices, Mr McKenzie said.

Workers in China have had little time to weigh up the costs and benefits of remote working before circumstances foisted it upon them.

Denise Chen is stuck in her hometown of Xiangyang in Hubei, the province at the centre of the outbreak which has been quarantined off from the rest of China. “Since January 25 I haven’t left my apartment block more than once or twice,” she said.

“I’m disciplined and get my deliverables in, so it hasn’t been a problem so far,” she added.

But a software engineer at one of Beijing's largest tech companies, who has worked at home for the past two weeks, estimated that he had only been 80 per cent as efficient as he is in the office.

“I can’t wait until we can go back into work,” he said.