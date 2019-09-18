Proxy advisers serve as powerful arbiters of votes at corporate meetings and in many votes their recommendations can turn the tide on a resolution. Despite lacking any statutory authority, they have become the unofficial regulators of US public companies.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s recently published guidance concerning proxy advisers has the potential to rectify this situation, bringing much-needed clarity to the proxy system and helping ensure that it actually serves the interests of those it was set up to protect — retail investors.

The guidance was built from a solid procedural foundation. It was adopted after a vote by the full Commission, not by the staff, and it is the result of a deliberative process that included a public roundtable and an extensive comment process. That comment process developed a robust record justifying the new guidance from both an economic and public policy perspective — even though the SEC was not required to conduct a formal cost-benefit analysis of its guidance.

It includes several important clarifications.

It explains the extent of the fiduciary duties that investment advisers like proxy companies owe their clients, and it declines to exempt them from proxy solicitation rules.

The rationale here is apparent; if proxy advisers have to disclose the basis for their recommendation in a truthful manner, they will be required to link those recommendations to shareholder value. Recommendations on social issues born of political bias will no longer make the cut.

While the guidance is a step in the right direction, it will not fully address the problem

The ultimate objective is to address the widespread concern that proxy advisers tend to align their recommendations with the political perspectives of the union and state pension funds that have been active in driving many socially minded resolutions. Since these funds are also possible clients for proxy advisers, there is potential for a conflict of interest in the system.

Perhaps more significantly, the guidance covers the use of proxy advisers by investment advisers, confirming the SEC’s longstanding position that blindly outsourcing voting decisions to proxy advisers is not allowed.

This practice raises a fundamental question — whether asset managers are meeting their fiduciary duties to retail investors, specifically in those circumstances where reports from proxy advisers whose recommendations they follow have not even been reviewed?

This kind of automatic voting in line with unregulated third parties’ guidance is undermining the fiduciary duty that advisers owe to investors. Institutional investors can choose to refrain from active voting, but if they disclose an active voting policy they may not completely outsource the decision.

While the guidance is a step in the right direction, it will not fully address the problem. Any future rulemaking must go further and ensure that investors, actively voting shares and employing proxy advisers, confirm whether reports and recommendations have been reviewed prior to finalising votes, as the bare minimum expected of investors with fiduciary duties to asset owners. By requiring actively voting institutional investors to conduct due diligence on how they vote, and provide transparency on those steps, the SEC will serve to empower retail investors.

In other contexts, the institutional investor community has strongly supported this approach of addressing over reliance on third party guidance, whether it has involved new regulations for the auditing profession, investment analysts or credit rating agencies.

Those regulatory regimes all included requirements for policing conflicts of interest, disclosing methodology and policing fraud. It is time for the debate over this guidance to end. It represents both sound policy and a valid exercise of the SEC’s authority. It will start to reduce conflicts of interest in the system while minimising the power of a small group of special interest pension managers aligned with proxy advisers. And it will begin the process of ensuring that investment advisers are conducting the due diligence necessary before carrying out votes on their clients’ behalf.

But there’s more work to be done if the SEC is to fully limit abuses of the proxy process and to make sure that investment advisers are meeting their fiduciary duty. The Commission has made an important first step with its guidance and should now finish the process with a formal rulemaking.

JW Verret is an associate professor of law at the George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School and serves on the SEC’s investor advisory committee