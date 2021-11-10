Aleks Cvetkovic picks his gifts for the modern gentleman

Begg & Co Nuance Ombre cashmere scarf, £740

Begg & Co’s cashmere scarves are beautiful, handmade in Scotland in the same way that they have been for generations. Buy for your partner and steal at every available opportunity. beggxco.com

Purdey Grosvenor zip-up sweater, £1,295

This sleek knitted blouson by Purdey isn’t what you’d expect from a traditional gunsmith. The suede panelling and knitted sleeves are both practical and comfortable to wear – a great piece for frequent travellers. purdey.com

Noah corduroy sport coat, £670

This double-breasted jacket is part of Noah’s new “DIY Suiting” offering, designed to be dressed down. The soft construction and oversized silhouette make for a louche, relaxed look. It’s more American Gigolo than geography teacher. noahny.com

The Men’s Fashion Book, £59.95

Is this the chicest coffee-table book ever printed? Quite possibly. It also avoids a pitfall made by many men’s style books, in that it covers contemporary fashion alongside the old black-and-white greats. phaidon.com

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute watch, £7,200

The Reverso is as handsome today as it was back in 1931, when it was originally launched. With the emerald sunray dial and strap, this one is chic yet surprisingly sporty. A good-looking all-rounder in my book. jaeger-lecoultre.com

Brunello Cucinelli corduroy trousers, £490

Cream cords are a fresh take on a traditional style. Cucinelli’s are stunning and combine a flattering silhouette with the thickest, plushest corduroy you could wish for. Don’t be precious with them – the more you live in them, the better they’ll look. mrporter.com

Rocky Mountain down vest, €530

Rocky Mountain Featherbed is an obscure Japanese label, based on a defunct 1960s Wyoming brand of the same name. Today, it makes lots of quirky western-wear with superb attention to detail. The gilets are seriously cosy and satisfyingly well made. beige-habilleur.com

Zegna Vicuña Pure overshirt, £1,575

The very idea of a cashmere overshirt has me weak at the knees. Wear over a chunky rollneck and smart trousers for an overtly luxurious look. zegna.com

Buly Crème Pogonotomienne, €29

Buly’s shaving cream is a staple of mine. With notes of almond and burnt hinoki wood, it’s surprisingly complex and quite unlike any other shaving creams I’ve tried. buly1803.com

Gucci herringbone wool coat, £2,600

Gucci’s ’70s-inspired tailoring seldom fails to impress. A timeless double-breasted number like this will layer comfortably over everything from a sharp suit to sweats. gucci.com

Anderson & Sheppard winter gloves, £215

Anderson & Sheppard’s Mayfair haberdashery remains one of my all-time favourite shops, and a great spot for thoughtful gifts. These shearling gloves, unsurprisingly, are all-time favourites of mine too. anderson-sheppard.co.uk

Crockett & Jones grizedale boots, £450

Crockett & Jones’s new Grizedales feature lots of geeky shoemaking features: chunky rubber commando soles, rough-out suede uppers, a half-bellows tongue and a water-resistant storm-welt construction. They would make superb city-to-country trampers. crockettandjones.com

Connolly cashmere and silk T-shirt, £395

Connolly’s knitted T-shirts are made from an indulgent blend of cashmere and silk. You’ll never find another quite like this. connollyengland.com