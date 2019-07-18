The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber made his first appearance in a British court on Thursday and denied alleged involvement in the 2017 terror attack, which killed 22 people.

Hashem Abedi, 22, appeared in the dock at Westminster magistrates’ court after he was extradited from Libya to the UK. He was arrested by Greater Manchester Police when he arrived at a London airport on Wednesday.

Mr Abedi’s extradition followed police investigations into the attack, in which his brother Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb that killed 22 people and injured 260 others attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017.

The improvised explosive device exploded on the concourse of the arena as concert goers were leaving the venue. In addition to those who suffered physical injuries, more than 600 people reported psychological harm after the attack.

Mr Abedi, a former engineering student, was arrested in Libya shortly after the 2017 attack and the UK lodged an extradition request in November 2017.

On Thursday Mr Abedi, dressed in a grey tracksuit top and baggy white trousers, was asked to stand by chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot as details of the charges — including 22 murder charges — were read out to him, along with all the names of those who died.

A police van leaves Westminster magistrates' court after Hashem Abedi's appearance on Thursday

Two further charges were also read out: one of attempted murder of others at Manchester arena and a further allegation of conspiracy with his brother, Salman, to cause an explosion.

He was not asked to enter a plea but his barrister, Zafar Ali QC, told the hearing that his client denied all the allegations against him. “He wanted to come back to the UK — he didn’t oppose extradition and wanted to come back to clear his name. He denies all the charges,” Mr Ali told the court.

Mr Abedi spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality — which he gave as British. The court heard that he was of no fixed address. A bail hearing has been fixed for Monday at Oxford Crown Court via video link. A further hearing will take place at the Old Bailey on July 30.

Kathryn Selby, prosecuting lawyer, told the court that 23 of the charges against Mr Abedi had been authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service in July 2017. She added that the attorney-general had approved a further charge of conspiracy to cause an explosion to be brought against Mr Abedi in August 2017.

The charges relate to allegations that Mr Abedi was involved in attempts to purchase chemicals required to manufacture the explosives used in the device deployed in the attack, and that Mr Abedi had assisted in the purchase of a Nissan car and helped store the device’s component parts.

“The court will be aware that in October 2017 an extradition request from the UK to Libya was issued and as a result of the request Mr Abedi has been in custody in Libya since 23 May 2017,” Ms Selby told the court.

Mr Abedi and his brother Salman grew up in Manchester but spent time in Libya before the attack. Their father moved back to Libya to join the revolution against Muammer Gaddafi, who was overthrown in 2011.

The inquests into the deaths at the Manchester arena have been delayed pending the criminal proceedings involving Hashem Abedi and are not due to start until April 2020 at the earliest.