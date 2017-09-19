Vintage train visit raises tension over Hungary’s EU funding

Three times a day, a bright red antique train engine trundles 6km along a narrow-gauge railway line through the Hungarian village of Felcsut, home of prime minister Viktor Orban, pulling two mostly empty carriages behind it.

Felcsut’s nostalgia train, which closed in the 1970s but reopened thanks to €2m in EU funding, is the most striking example of EU beneficence to Mr Orban’s home town. The hamlet also boasts a new taxpayer-funded football stadium that can seat nearly 4,000 — or roughly three times the town’s population.

At a time of growing tensions between eastern and western EU members, richer countries are now increasingly questioning the allocation of tens of billions of euros in EU funds to countries like Hungary and Poland. That has moved Felcsut into the eye of a political storm.

On Tuesday, a delegation from the European Parliament’s budgetary control committee will inspect the train and other Hungarian projects funded by western European taxpayers. The visit has sparked an angry row between Budapest — which accuses the committee of “political discrimination” against Mr Orban — and the committee chair, Ingeborg Grässle, who has complained of Hungarian political obstruction of her work.

Hungary’s opposition parties say Felcsut exemplifies the government’s misguided allocation of billions of forints in public funds, much of them EU-backed.

The EU committee visit comes days after German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Hungary could lose EU funds if it failed to comply with a European Court of Justice ruling this month on accepting refugee “quotas”. Her warning has opened a fresh debate over €350bn in EU funds for the 2014-20 budget cycle, much of which go to the poorer countries of central and eastern Europe despite concerns over threats to the rule of law and accusations of cronyism in public contracts.

Member states are gearing up for negotiations for the next EU budget cycle — giving richer countries a chance to try to exert their power. Large nations in the bloc have more than once proposed using structural funds as a lever by tying them to political goals.

Berlin sparked a row in May when it proposed in an internal document to make money conditional on adherence to democratic principles and human rights. Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, condemned the proposal as “poison for the continent”.

At the same time, critics say the injection of billions of euros in EU funds into poorer eastern economies subsidises crony practices and schemes with no clear economic rationale, like the Felcsut railway line.

Brussels allocated €100bn in structural funds to Poland for 2014-20, making it the largest beneficiary. Hungary’s €25bn for the same period amounts to more than 3 per cent of its GDP annually — the highest proportion for any EU country.

More than one-third of public procurement contracts in Hungary attract only one bidder, versus an EU average of 21 per cent, according to Transparency International Hungary, which also estimates that nine out of 10 EU-funded projects are overpriced by an average of 25 per cent.

The value of EU funds to Hungary “is proportionally greater than that of the Marshall Plan to European countries after World War Two,” says Jozsef Peter Martin, executive director of TI Hungary.

“The data reveal practices in Hungary that out-lie European averages and pose major corruption risks,” he says.

Budapest rejects the accusations of cronyism and insists that public contracts are awarded strictly in line with EU rules. Janos Lazar, a senior government minister, said annual ticket sales for the Felcsut line amounted to Ft17.2m, satisfying funding commitments.

Zoltan Kovács, spokesman for the government, hit back on Monday at Ms Merkel’s threats, saying her warning amounted to “financial blackmailing”. He added that attempts to tie the rule of law to financing were an unjustified effort to “relate things that do not relate”. He said: “Don’t try to suggest to us that the cohesion fund is a gift or benefit system.”

Enjoying a ride on Felcsut’s nostalgia train © AFP

In Felcsut, a dozen schoolgirls spent Friday afternoon clearing litter from the tree-lined path to the station, in preparation for the visit by MEPs.

“People can’t believe this train actually exists,” said Julianna, a 30-year-old from near Budapest who had come to see the railway. “We are in a small village in the middle of nowhere — of course it is OK to invest in rural development, but spending money like this, it’s crazy.”