All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In 2009, who became the first British female solo singer to have a single that sold more than a million copies in the UK? Which two-word Latin phrase that first appears in Horace’s Odes is usually translated as “seize the day”? My Wicked, Wicked Ways, posthumously published in 1959, was autobiography of which swashbuckling Hollywood star? Who was England’s football manager in the 1998 World Cup? © Joe Rosenthal/AP After which Pacific battle of 1945 was the famous photograph (above) taken of US marines raising the American flag? Which German was the creative director of the Chanel fashion house from 1983 until his death in 2019? Which general ruled Panama from 1983 to 1989? According to its title, whose Book of Practical Cats did TS Eliot publish in 1939? In musical notation, what’s the American term for “crotchet rest”, as it’s known in Britain? © Ralph Crane/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Which town on the French Riviera became hugely fashionable after it was the setting for the Brigitte Bardot (above) film And God Created Woman?

