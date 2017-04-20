Uber faces paying £2.1m to operate in London under fee change

Uber faces paying up to £2.1m to operate in London under the latest proposals to tighten regulation of private hire vehicles in the capital.

Transport for London on Thursday outlined plans to overhaul the fees it charges private hire operators for operating licences, which will see a steep increase in the amount paid by the two largest companies, Uber and Addison Lee.

The new consultation is the latest development in a long-running battle by TfL to deal with the growing number of private hire cars in the capital.

Last month, Uber lost a high-profile court battle over plans by TfL to introduce English-language tests for drivers, a decision that could put more than 33,000 existing private hire drivers out of business. Uber has lodged an appeal against the decision.

Under the new proposals, the cost of a five-year operating licence will be based on the size of the operator’s fleet, with a new five-tier fee structure.

Small operators, with no more than two vehicles, currently pay £1,488 for a five-year licence, while standard operators, with more than two vehicles, pay £2,826.

The new system would see the largest operators, with more than 1,000 vehicles, charged £166,518 for a five-year licence, plus £68 per registered vehicle. This could see Uber — which has about 30,000 drivers in London — charged up to £2.1m, compared with just £2,826 currently. Addison Lee, which has about 5,000 drivers in the capital, would also fall into this top fee tier.

TfL said the higher fees reflect the increased licensing and enforcement costs it faces in regulating the sector, and that the fee rise would help fund 250 additional compliance officers.

“The operators fees system is no longer fit for purpose,” said Helen Chapman, general manager of taxi and private hire at TfL. “It is only fair that licence fees for private hire operators accurately reflect the costs of enforcement and regulating the trade.”

Uber said it was reviewing the details of the consultation. The car-hailing company has previously supported the principle of larger operators paying higher fees.

The consultation, which closes on June 16, is the latest move by TfL and the London Mayor to curb the number of private hire vehicles on congested roads in the capital. The number of licensed drivers has jumped from 65,000 in 2013-2014 to more than 117,000 today, while the number of vehicles has increased from 50,000 to 87,000 over the same period.

TfL estimates that during the next five years, enforcement costs will reach £30m, compared with a previous estimate of £4m. The total cost for licensing, enforcement and compliance for the taxi and private hire trade during the next five years will be £209m, according to TfL

In late 2015, Boris Johnson, then mayor of London, and TfL drew up proposals aimed at cracking down on Uber and other taxi-hailing apps, with plans that included forcing customers to wait for five minutes between requesting a car and beginning a journey. While the majority of the most controversial ideas were dropped, TfL has pushed ahead with other proposals such as introducing English-language tests.