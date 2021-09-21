Contract bridge: Suits played by declarer unpromising but, led by opponents, offer bonus required for success

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Bridge - Card game news.

In a recent Teams-of-Four encounter, both teams felt that, when their opposing declarer failed in 3NT, they would surely gain a swing when their team-mate played it. However, the board was flat.

Bidding

Dealer: East

N/S Game

North East South West — NB 1NT NB 3NT

West led 4♣; due to the lower intermediates showing, easily identified as from a 4-card suit. What should declarer plan to fulfil his contract?

South has eight tricks: two spades, four diamonds and two clubs. Playing either major suit is unlikely to produce an extra trick, but if the opponents can be compelled to lead either suit, there is an excellent chance to develop the ninth trick. South should win at trick one, and cash ♦KQJ — which is sufficient to exhaust both East and West of their supply — and leave A♦ in dummy. This saves declarer having to find a discard from hand at this point. Now, South cashes his other top club and exits with the third round. West should win this and cash the 13th club, on which a low heart should be played from dummy and the South hand. What can West possibly lead next?

If he tries a heart, a low card is played from dummy, and East must now play K♥, leaving declarer with both Q♥ and J♥ with which to dislodge West’s A♥. If, instead, West tries a spade, again declarer plays low from dummy and beats East’s Q♠ with his K♠. West’s J♠ can now be caught between dummy’s ♠A10.