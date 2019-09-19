Three BBC presenters have lost a case against the UK tax authority worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, despite a tribunal acknowledging the public service broadcaster had forced them to set up the wrong payment arrangements.

The outcome will concern about 100 other BBC presenters facing similar tax investigations.

The First Tier Tribunal said that David Eades, Joanna Gosling and Tim Willcox, who present programmes on the BBC News and World channels, were each forced to create a companyby the corporation to receive their payments from 2003 and 2004 until 2014.

Using these personal service companies meant the presenters fell foul of legislation known as IR35. This is designed to tackle tax avoidance by “disguised employees”: workers who use a limited company and pay corporate rather than employment taxes, but who would otherwise be considered employees.

HM Revenue & Customs has been pursuing the trio for the past eight years for £920,000, of which about £300,000, consisting mostly of employer’s national insurance, is understood to be outstanding. The extent of each presenter’s liability was not revealed.

The tribunal ruled in their 180-page judgment published on Tuesday that the presenters’ relationship with the BBC “was in the employment field” because the BBC had ultimate control of the presenters’ work and there was “sufficient mutuality” in their obligations to one another.

However, the ruling added that the “imbalance of bargaining power” between the presenters and BBC was a significant factor in the case.

“The BBC were in a unique position and used it to force the presenters into contracting through personal service companies and to accept reductions in pay,” it said.

But in a rare development at the tax tribunal, the two judges involved in the case disagreed about the decision. As chair, Judge Harriet Morgan used a casting vote to rule the case was one of disguised employment.

In a joint statement, the three presenters said they were disappointed with the decision and were considering whether to appeal.

“We have endured eight years of HMRC investigation and eventual determinations to reach this point on what is clearly a difficult and unclear subject even for judges,” they said. “It has been a depressing and stressful period for each of us. However, we are grateful that the judgment, in its entirety, shows we have acted in good faith throughout.”

The BBC said it wanted to help the presenters “resolve any historic tax issues” and would work with them to do this.

“We have acknowledged that many years ago the BBC introduced a policy of engaging certain freelance presenters through PSCs where they were understood to be self-employed,” it added. “We have also said that where people now face a challenge as a result of this, we want to put this right as quickly and effectively as possible. We understand and regret the stress this has put people under, and have set out the principles of how we will help presenters in a way that is fair to the individuals involved, to HMRC and to licence fee payers.”

Dave Chaplin, chief executive of the Contractor Calculator website for freelancers, said he sympathised with the presenters. “This should not be a story of well-paid presenters trading through companies to avoid tax but about the BBC and other broadcasters pressing hundreds of existing presenters to form companies because it continued to give the broadcaster the flexibility it desired whilst circumventing its own future tax risk by passing it to the presenters.”

Andy Chamberlain, deputy policy director at the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed, a trade body, said the decision highlighted the confusion companies will face when changes to IR35 rules are extended to the private sector in April. “That this case has taken eight years and ended up with an uncertain split decision shows how confusing and unfit for purpose IR35 is,” he said.