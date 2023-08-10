Walt Disney reported quarterly results that showed declines at its television and movie businesses, China’s economy has fallen into deflation, and President Joe Biden is banning US tech investment in China. Plus, the FT’s Owen Walker explains why more and more countries in Europe are instituting windfall taxes on banks.

