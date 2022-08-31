Early in his tenure the new Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon presented a grand new vision for what the massive bank should become. How has it panned out since? And is there still time for Solomon to make the changes it needs? The FT’s US banking editor Joshua Franklin examines what Solomon has and hasn’t achieved in his four years at the helm.

Clips from CBS

For further reading:

In era of quick-fire bosses, Wall Street embraces the ‘forever CEO’

The reinvention of Goldman Sachs: what has David Solomon achieved?

Goldman raises profitability target in effort to bridge valuation gap

On Twitter, follow Joshua Franklin (@FTJFranklin) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.