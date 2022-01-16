Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Marketing: Product decisions

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

The great Japanese toaster problem

  • Analyse two reasons why Balmuda decided to add mobile phones to its product portfolio

  • Assess the possible influences on pricing decisions undertaken by Balmuda

  • Assess the importance of product design to a business such as Balmuda

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

