Business class: The great Japanese toaster problem
Specification:
Marketing: Product decisions
The great Japanese toaster problem
Analyse two reasons why Balmuda decided to add mobile phones to its product portfolio
Assess the possible influences on pricing decisions undertaken by Balmuda
Assess the importance of product design to a business such as Balmuda
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
