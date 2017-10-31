This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Chinese savings behaviour is undergoing a profound shift.

Each month, FTCR asks urban consumers about their inclination to save, invest or spend, given current prices, income levels and interest rates. Since mid-2013, households overall have said they are increasingly saving less and investing more.

This reflects the proliferation of alternative investment options for retail depositors who no longer need to swallow the suppressed deposit rates offered by the state-controlled banking system.

Wealth management products are widely available online, offering returns well above the average 2.3 per cent that financial portal Rong360 estimates bank deposits delivered in the third quarter. Yu’E Bao, an offshoot of Alibaba’s Ant Financial, which launched in 2013 and is now the world’s biggest money market fund, allows ecommerce customers to earn nearly 4 per cent.

But this shift also reflects the impact of rising asset prices on Chinese savings behaviour. The stock market boom in 2014-15 and, more recently, a surge in house prices, have driven up the percentage of respondents saying now is a good time to invest rather than save.

This trend has been most pronounced in first-tier cities where incomes are higher, people have more financial nous and house prices have risen most sharply. In October, the spread between those first-tier city respondents who chose investing over saving was 30.2 percentage points, versus just 2.5 points five years ago.

But since 2014 a growing number of residents of third-tier cities have said they are also investing more disposable income than they are saving. These cities have been caught up in the nationwide housing boom as tightening restrictions spread demand from the most developed cities. In October 2012, just 28.4 per cent of respondents in third-tier cities said their inclination was to invest, versus 44.7 per cent last month.

— Ben Heubl, Data Visualisation Analyst