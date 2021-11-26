When you look at your investments, do you see a well-ordered, diversified portfolio — or a random collection of acquisitions?

The FT’s award-winning Money Clinic podcast is looking for guests in their 20s and 30s in need of a financial sort-out.

How well do your investment choices match your risk profile, and your overall financial goals? Perhaps you’re worried that your investments are too concentrated in one area, and have questions about asset allocation. And when it comes to checking in on your pensions and Isas, how much is too often — or too little?

We have an experienced panel of experts lined up and podcast guests are referred to by their first names only to preserve anonymity. If you’d like to take part, email a few lines about your situation to money@ft.com.