Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Matthew Vincent and guests discuss the double-digit fall in the 2019 bonus pool for Barclays investment bankers, Goldman Sachs's shift in focus towards consumers, and UK subprime lender Amigo's dramatic fall in value. With special guest Dr Monica Franco-Santos, reader in governance at the Cranfield School of Management.





Contributors: Matthew Vincent, regulation correspondent, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Laura Noonan, US banking editor, and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.