This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

  • Costs of Production and Competition

Amazon & the FTC

  • Summarise the philosophy of the Chicago School of Antitrust

  • What is Lina Khan’s critique of the Chicago School? 

  • What information can be learned from Amazon’s investors? Is this evidence conclusive? Why or why not?

