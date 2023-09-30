We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

Costs of Production and Competition

Amazon & the FTC

Summarise the philosophy of the Chicago School of Antitrust

What is Lina Khan’s critique of the Chicago School?

What information can be learned from Amazon’s investors? Is this evidence conclusive? Why or why not?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox