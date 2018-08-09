The Russian stock market fell on Thursday and the rouble hit a two-year low after the Trump administration prepared sweeping new sanctions against Russia in response to the poisoning of a former Russian agent on British soil.

Moscow Exchange’s benchmark dollar-denominated RTS index shed 3.5 per cent in early trading on Thursday to its lowest level since April, while the rouble-denominated MOEX index fell as much as 1.5 per cent. The rouble weakened to 66.7 to the dollar, the lowest since August 2016, before easing slightly to trade at 66.2 at 11.15 Moscow time.

The slide in Russian assets came after the US government said late on Wednesday that new sanctions would be applied against Russia from August 22. The measures, which would block Russian state imports worth hundreds of millions of dollars, were a response to the poisoning of the British citizen and former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent in the UK in April.

The UK has called the attack on the Skripals the first offensive use of chemical weapons in Europe since the end of the second world war and blamed the Russian government. The incident has already severely strained Russia’s ties with western countries, triggering tit-for-tat expulsions of large numbers of diplomats.

Following Britain’s argument that the attack was a state-sponsored chemical weapons attack, the Trump administration said the sanctions would be enacted under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act (CBW Act). Washington demands that Russia provide “reliable” evidence that it is no longer using chemical or biological weapons and allow inspections by the UN-backed chemical weapons watchdog.

The US said that if Moscow failed to comply with those demands, another set of “more draconian” sanctions would follow.

Among the Russian entities that could then be targeted is Aeroflot, the airline, which US officials said could find itself with a ban on flights to the US if the new sanctions failed to elicit a response from Moscow. Shares in the airline fell as much as 12.3 per cent to touch the lowest price since August 2016, before recovering some of those losses to trade 6.4 per cent lower at 11.15.

“Aeroflot is exposed under a second round [of US sanctions] that automatically follows 90 days later if Russia does not meet certain conditions,” wrote Luis Saenz, co-head of equities at BCS Global Markets, in a note to clients. “This second round would see Aeroflot’s US landing rights terminated at the earliest practical date. Aeroflot currently flies to four destinations in the US with routes generating 5 per cent of revenues.”

The Russian government, which has rejected all accusations over its alleged role in the Skripal poisoning and obstructed attempts at dealing with the issue at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), is unlikely to fulfil Washington’s demands.

Russia’s embassy in Washington said the US was using “far-fetched accusations” as a pretext to further “ramping up the output of the US sanctions machine”.

The embassy said Russia was in favour of an “open and transparent investigation of the crime committed in Salisbury and of bringing the culprits to justice”. It claimed that the US authorities had refused to answer the Russian government’s questions on the case and insisted that it had enough classified intelligence to put the blame on Russia.

“We have grown accustomed to not hearing any facts or evidence,” the embassy said.

Russia’s delegation to the OPCW wrote on its official Twitter account: “Collective West in the so-called #Novichok drama acts as a prosecutor, judge and hangman at the same time. Why should (Russia) prove its innocence and not the other way round?”

The new sanctions broadside also sparked a fresh sell-off in Russian government bonds, driving yields on 10-year rouble-based OFZ bonds to 8.32 per cent, the highest since January last year.

The Russian foreign ministry is on Thursday expected to comment further on the sanctions move.

Fyodor Lukyanov, chairman of the Council of Foreign and Defence Policy, an official Russian think-tank, said Washington’s accusations that Moscow had used weapons of mass destruction had set in motion a “dangerous spiral”, which he compared with the US making its case for the second Iraq war. The call for Russia to prove its innocence and for inspections on the ground was “a categorical demand, which Guarantees its non-fulfilment by Russia,” he told Interfax. “In turn, the United States cannot go back on its ultimatum.”