This top-specification down-filled suit has all the extras – fleece-lined pockets, a cosy lined collar and a hood and ruff (which are removable) – for freezing weather conditions. It’s an investment piece, but worth the cost given the suit has additional fabric built into the lining to allow for a child’s growth, which means it should be good for a second season’s use – and, thanks to the lifetime warranty (with the extra assurance that seams or fabric rips will be fixed by Canada Goose’s repairs team), can be handed down repeatedly to younger family members. £525, canadagoose.com

As base layers go, merino’s naturally insulating and antibacterial properties make it a good choice for cold-weather excursions, and these cosy numbers are 100 per cent merino. Top, £55, and leggings, £50

Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester fabric, this beanie has a fleece lining for extra warmth on the slopes. £33, burton.com

This helmet – good for toddlers from around the age of three – leaves your child unencumbered while providing all the protection needed for a tumble on the slopes. Equipped with Mips for enhanced safety, it’s adjustable, very lightweight and comes in four high-visibility colours. The one-size goggles (also good for three years upwards) have a highly durable single-layer lens that is non-mirror coated, plus your child’s eyes are visible through them so you can check they’re fine without constantly removing them. Helmet, £130, and goggles, £70

Equipped with reinforcements on the knee, bum and ankles for durability, and with stretch panels on the side for comfort, these waterproof and insulated bibs are thoughtfully designed for hardwear. The high dungaree design ramps up the protection and warmth in eleven sizes: from ages one to 12 years old. £85, hellyhansen.com

This kids’ version of Hestra’s bestselling gloves starts in sizes that will fit a child around two years old. Made of hardwearing goatskin and water-resistant three-layer fabric (with removable and replaceable liners), the mitts are simple to put on due to the wide elasticated drawcord opening, and will keep the snow out. £70, hestragloves.uk

This stretchable and hugely versatile neck warmer has two parts: the lower, a cosy fleece, and the upper, a longer stretchy microfibre tube that can be pulled up over the head or ruffled around the neck. £22.95, buff.com

A great-value coat packed with practical details, including a thermal-reflective lining with excellent heat retention that’s ideal for cold weather environments. The fleece-lined hood is large enough to pull over a helmet and there are numerous pockets for goggles and a ski pass, plus the powder skirt with silicone grippers keeps out snow. There’s also a girl’s version of the jacket, in sizes from four to 16 years old. £115, columbiasportswear.co.uk

This simple balaclava is ideal for kids in mid-winter, helping to keep their face and neck much warmer than a hat and scarf combination. £18, columbiasportswear.co.uk

Use as a mid-layer below a waterproof shell or for apres-ski – and nearly year-round back home. The jacket is really versatile: the outer thick pile fleece is cosy, and the windproof lining gives it a performance edge. It’s also made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, giving it eco credentials. £120, eu.patagonia.com

These cosy socks are mostly merino with some nylon for added durability and shape retention, plus they have a touch of elastane for stretch and comfort. £17.99, smartwool.co.uk

Equipped with a waterproof membrane and warm Primaloft insulation, these snow boots have a drawstring for easy fastening, and great soles providing insulation from the cold as well as good grip in the snow. £85, hellyhansen.com