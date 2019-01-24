The EU may appear today as a union of shared interests, as Gideon Rachman avers (“ Europe is an alliance, not a union of values”, Opinion, January 22). But this characterisation violates its longstanding principle that it is a union of democratic and humanitarian values, first and foremost. Otherwise why demur over Turkey’s prospective membership, for instance?

When Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic joined the EU, each agreed to embrace democratic norms; they did so initially with alacrity as each sought to flee from the Soviet-Russian autocratic embrace of the cold war. The economic and social benefits of EU membership, furthermore, were not lost on them.

Today, however, they are reverting to type by embracing the “illiberal democracy” of Vladimir Putin, while continuing to enjoy the economic and social benefits of EU membership. As such their presence acts as a kind of fifth column, or poison, undermining the EU’s essential fabric.

If they cannot conform to democratic norms, it is best that they leave altogether, either voluntarily or by invitation, and return to the Russian orbit. Their kinsman, Vladimir Putin, surely would welcome them with open arms.

The EU project is one of gradual integration, which holds no room ultimately for Eurosceptics (hence the EU27’s firm line toward Brexit), nor proto-totalitarians like the current eastern European states.

Albion Urdank

Los Angeles, CA, US