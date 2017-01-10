Clare Hollingworth, foreign correspondent, 1911-2017

Clare Hollingworth, who has died in Hong Kong at the age of 105, was three days into her first assignment as a foreign correspondent when she broke the scoop of the century.

Driving along the border of Poland and Germany, she spied hundreds of tanks, armoured cars and field artillery, von Rundstedt’s 10th Army, massed and ready to invade Poland and begin the second world war.

Clare Hollingworth pictured early in her career © PA

Hollingworth’s story on Tuesday August 29 1939 appeared on the front page of the Daily Telegraph under the headline: “1,000 tanks massed on Polish border. Ten divisions reported ready for swift stroke.”

She had been in Poland for much of 1938, working for the Lord Mayor of London’s fund for Czech refugees and helping those displaced in the transfer of the Sudetenland to Germany.

With her knowledge of the region, she was signed up by the Telegraph to be deputy to Hugh Carleton-Greene, the Telegraph’s Berlin correspondent, brother of novelist Graham and later director-general of the BBC.

He sent her to Katowice, where she borrowed a car from the British consul general. She subsequently witnessed the German invasion and the evacuation of the city, reporting it not only to the Telegraph but also the Foreign Office, and accepting a case of champagne from the French consul as they fled.

Born in Leicester in 1911, Hollingworth spent five decades as a distinguished war correspondent, moving south from Poland through the Balkans and to Cairo before covering the desert campaign, where she was expelled from the press corps by Montgomery, who said women did not belong on the front line. She was instead given shelter by American troops.

|Clare Hollingworth at work war reporting © PA

In 1950 she switched to the Manchester Guardian and covered wars from Algeria to Vietnam. In 1963 she landed another scoop; discovering the defection of Kim Philby, the British spy, when he failed to show up at a dinner party they were both due to attend. She married twice; her second husband Geoffrey Hoare died in 1965.

Rejoining the Telegraph in 1967 she became its correspondent in Beijing at the end of the Cultural Revolution and covered the death of Mao.

The journalist with former HK governor Chris Patten at a 1997 book signing © Reuters

Her final move was to Hong Kong in 1981, living out her retirement a short distance from the Foreign Correspondents’ Club, where she was a fixture. She kept in continued contact with her paper’s foreign desk, reminding editors she was available for assignments well into her 90s.