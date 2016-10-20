Post Office workers prepare for second strike

Post Office workers in the UK are preparing for a second 24-hour strike over branch closures, job cuts and pensions, with further industrial action possible in the run-up to Christmas.

Thousands of employees at the government-owned service will walk out on October 31, including counter staff and administrative and supply chain workers, according to the Communication Workers Union.

About a quarter of the Post Office’s 300 larger outlets are to be relocated or transferred to the private sector, which together with other cost-cutting proposals will lead to the loss of almost one-third of its 6,600-strong workforce.

The strike applies only to crown offices, which are directly managed by the Post Office and form a small fraction of the 11,600 branches.

It follows a one-day walkout last month that the CWU said was the first of its kind since 1971, and highlights the challenges faced by the lossmaking business as it attempts to modernise.

Dave Ward, CWU general secretary, said the Post Office was at “crisis point” and called on ministers to intervene.

“Staff and the public are seeing little more than a glorified closure programme from the Post Office and it cannot survive by simply cutting costs,” he added.

The Post Office stressed that the vast majority of its branches would be unaffected by the strike.

“We are disappointed that CWU is again talking about strikes when we continue to try to reach a constructive way forward through talks at [the conciliation service] Acas,” said Kevin Gilliland, network and sales director.

The CWU said three previous meetings at Acas had led to no “meaningful progress” and would not rule out more action before Christmas.

The Post Office plans to move 86 crown branches into other shops, with some remaining under its control and others run by independent retailers such as WH Smith, while three face outright closure. It is also scaling back its cash handling division.

Trustees of its pension fund last week voted to close the defined benefit scheme from next April — despite a surplus making it among the best-funded in the country — affecting about 3,500 people.

Unlike its former sister organisation, Royal Mail, which was privatised in 2013, the Post Office remains in public ownership. But the government has been reducing subsidies — from £210m in 2013 to £80m this financial year, with further decreases planned.

Operating losses more than halved last year to £24m, but commercial revenue dipped slightly to £976m, partly because of government services moving online.