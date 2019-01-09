Thank you for your help!

The momentum of global economic growth slowed significantly in 2018. So how concerned should we be?

According to Martin Wolf, a mild slowdown is to be expected given how long the current cyclical upswing has lasted. And, he argues, there is a difference between such a downturn and a full-blown global recession. In normal circumstances, it would be relatively easy to ride it out.

But these are not normal circumstances. Long-term structural changes to the global economy have made it more fragile. And these have in turn had profound political effects which make handling even a limited slowdown very tricky.

Anne-Marie Slaughter writes that Senator Elizabeth Warren’s declaration as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the US presidency has kick-started a debate among Democrats about the future of American foreign policy.

Brooke Masters asks if further trouble is in store for Credit Suisse after three of its former bankers were charged with fraud and bribery in the Mozambican “tuna bonds” scandal.

Chloe Cornish finds that Iraqi stockpickers remain optimistic about their country’s future, despite continued violence and political turmoil.

Conservative MP and chair of the House of Commons Treasury select committeeNicky Morgan contends that a Norway-style Brexit would protect the interests of the UK financial services industry.

What you’ve been saying

Trump’s ‘steel curtain’ recalls European divisions, letter from Roger Ashby, Cannes, France

In his attempt to circumvent the stalemate with Congress, Donald Trump has revised his original proposal that the definition of a “wall” is a structure built with cement. Now he says a steel fortification is not so different. Maybe he is thinking of erecting an “iron curtain”, harking back to Winston Churchill’s use of the terminology when speaking in Fulton, Missouri relating to Stalin’s vision of the separation of communities.

In response to “ We must prepare now for the likelihood of a recession”, ecoview says:

Nobody ‘walks the talk’ on implementing counter cyclical policies. OECD and G20 countries did not start their much needed large infra projects several years ago due to misguided austerity policies. In the meantime, central banks have been expanding monetary bases with money to nowhere. Based on past history, economic cyclicality remains to haunt us.

A solution from history for navigating Brexit, letter from Gavin Sellers, London, UK

UK prime minister Theresa May should not be too concerned ( January 7). When Magellan and Drake set off into uncharted waters their expeditions sailed all the way round the world but ended up in Europe.

Today’s opinion

Why the world economy feels so fragile

Political instability will make it harder to ride out a slowdown

Iraqi stockpickers see a silver lining as public mood darkens

Despite challenges, fund managers eye potential for returns in the thinly traded exchange

Tuna bond scandal may spell more trouble for Credit Suisse

Prosecutors could yet conclude that the bank put business interests before compliance

Democrats draw foreign policy battle lines

Moderates and progressives disagree on the nature and scope of American leadership

Norway-style Brexit would allow UK to shape rules on finance

Inside EFTA and EEA, we would have a voice, a vote and right to reject regulations

America’s students should take a less indebted path

The casino-like system means universities win the loan dollars; students pay regardless

