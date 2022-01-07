© Ivan Ruberto

Marsella wears Burberry nylon swimsuit, POA. Throughout: Laura Lee gold chain choker, £250, gold bracelet, £175, gold banded ring, £145, and gold Mermaid’s Crown ring, £185. Earrings, model’s own

Jean wears Polo Sport Ralph Lauren cotton jersey T-shirt, £75, and cotton fleece shorts, £89. Canali leather and rubber trainers, £450. Bombas cotton socks, £16

Jean wears Louis Vuitton windbreaker jacket, £2,070, swimwear shorts, £640, and leather and rubber trainers, £860. Bombas cotton socks, £16. Shirt (just seen), model’s own

Marsella wears Dior jersey Athlete bra, £680, technical-fabric Athlete shorts, POA, jersey leggings, £590, and leather and mesh Vibe trainers, £860. Bombas cotton socks, £16

Marsella wears Gucci technical-jersey bra, £320, and matching shorts, £350. Bombas cotton socks, £16. Hermès leather roller skates, £3,500

Jean wears Paul Smith jersey cycling top, £140, and cycling bib shorts, £145. Paul Smith + Kask Protone cycling helmet (on table), £250

Marsella wears Chanel cashmere top, £2,680, and tennis racket, POA. Live The Process Supplex bodysuit, £175. Adidas trainers, £75. Bombas cotton socks, £16. Headbands, hair stylist’s own

Marsella wears Guess sports bra, £62. EA7 breathable microfibre polyamide leggings, £75

Jean wears Prada Linea Rossa jacket, £1,500, matching pants, £980, and trainers, £850. Bombas cotton socks, £16

Marsella wears Balenciaga nylon tracksuit jacket, €1,300, and matching pants, €850. Live The Process Supplex bra, £95. Adidas sneakers, £75. Bombas cotton socks, £16

Models, Jean Meyer at Next, Marsella Rea at Storm. Casting, Tiago Martins at Ben Grimes Casting. Hair, Mari Ohashi at LGA using Bouclème and Proshine. Make-up, Florrie White at Bryant using Topology and Proshine. Photographer’s assistant, Ivano Pagnussat. Digital operator, Samuel Hearn. Stylist’s assistants, Aylin Bayhan and Yuriko Hiratsuka. Hair stylist’s assistant, Nao Sato. Retouching, Stefano Spampinato. Production, Ieva Kolupaliate at Farago Projects. Special thanks to Sylvia Farago