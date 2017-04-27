Scottish-Irish finance link to boost post-Brexit ties

Closer ties between the finance sectors of Scotland and Ireland could help protect companies from uncertainty created by the UK’s exit from the EU, according to organisers of a new initiative aimed at boosting collaboration across the Irish Sea.

The launch of the Scottish Irish Finance initiative comes after Gerry Grimstone, chairman of Edinburgh-based Standard Life, said the insurer was considering making Dublin its new hub within the EU.

Brexit poses potential huge challenges to financial companies seeking to access the European market from the UK, creating possible opportunities for Ireland to act as an EU gateway.

The Scottish-Irish initiative, unveiled at the Irish consulate in Edinburgh on Thursday, has been organised by industry experts and academics and backed by Enterprise Ireland and the Irish Business Network Scotland.

“The uncertainty as to whether UK will remain in the single market for financial services creates a situation for companies to future-proof their activities by exploiting links between Scotland and Ireland,” directors of the initiative said in a report published to mark its launch.

Daniel Broby, who is also director of the Centre for Financial Regulation at Strathclyde university, said Ireland and Scotland were English-speaking financial centres with similar legal systems that, by focusing on new financial technology, could turn “challenges into advantages”.

Closer Scottish-Irish financial links could also help London companies “overcome some of the issues associated with Brexit”, Mr Broby said.

His report, written with consultant David Clarke, said the finance sectors in Dublin, Edinburgh and Glasgow offered complementary strengths that could be exploited.

A fast-tracking system could encourage the listing of funds in Dublin, giving Scottish managers a way to continue to sell into the EU, the report said.

Making it easier to establish satellite fund management offices in Dublin would also help Scottish funds to do business in Europe while helping the relatively undeveloped Irish frontline fund management sector, it said.

The Scottish and Irish governments have become increasingly keen in recent years to promote greater economic links, a desire people familiar with the situation say has been further boosted by Brexit.

The report said that closer financial sector ties could also be useful if Scotland moved towards independence.

“Should Scotland find itself more detached from the UK, Ireland, with an existing stock exchange structure and expertise, could be used in the short term at least as a place for secondary trading of Scottish securities,” it said.