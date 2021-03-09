© FT montage; Bloomberg

Claer Barrett

Jump to comments section Print this page

Young investors have rushed to open day trading accounts under lockdown, using tips gleaned from chat rooms and social media as they attempt to make a fast buck.

FT podcast: Beyond the GameStop trade

Claer Barrett talks to Ross about his risky short-term trading strategy. Listen here

But betting on short-term market movements carries a high risk of losing money — something that 19-year-old Ross has found out the hard way trading stocks like GameStop and AMC.

If he invested his money for a matter of years instead of a matter of minutes, would he get a better return?

Presenter Claer Barrett hears from experts Merryn Somerset Webb, the FT columnist and editor-in-chief of MoneyWeek, and Damien Fahy, founder of investment website Money to the Masses.

If you would like to be a guest on Money Clinic and chat to Claer about a money issue that’s bugging you, get in touch — our email is money@ft.com or follow her on social media @ClaerB.

Get alerts on Retail trading when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Follow the topics in this article