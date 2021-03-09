Young investors have rushed to open day trading accounts under lockdown, using tips gleaned from chat rooms and social media as they attempt to make a fast buck.

But betting on short-term market movements carries a high risk of losing money — something that 19-year-old Ross has found out the hard way trading stocks like GameStop and AMC.

If he invested his money for a matter of years instead of a matter of minutes, would he get a better return?

Presenter Claer Barrett hears from experts Merryn Somerset Webb, the FT columnist and editor-in-chief of MoneyWeek, and Damien Fahy, founder of investment website Money to the Masses.



