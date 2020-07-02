Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US public health experts are warning of a heightened risk of coronavirus transmission during US Independence Day celebrations, EU regulators are asking more questions about Google’s proposed $2.1bn takeover of fitness tracker Fitbit, and the FT’s James Kynge explains how China’s national security law affects both Hong Kongers and foreigners living in the territory. Plus, the FT’s Judith Evans explains why consumers are changing their attitudes towards single-use plastic in the pandemic.

