Pressure mounts on UK prime minister Boris Johnson to resign, but the pound holds steady. Plus the Chinese government is pushing for more students to study Marxism.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Cabinet ministers call on Boris Johnson to quit as UK prime minister

Pound traders look past UK political turmoil

Supreme Court ruling casts doubt on powers of US regulators

China’s Marxism majors prosper amid labour market woes

