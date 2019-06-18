Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is looking to ramp up its investment plans in North America and Asia, the biggest European private equity groups are rushing to raise new mega funds and Pfizer agrees to pay $11.4bn for Array BioPharma in an effort to boost its cancer treatment portfolio. Plus, the FT’s Washington bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo explains what Iran’s threat to breach nuclear deal terms means for its relationship with the US, as President Donald Trump orders 1,000 more troops to the Middle East.