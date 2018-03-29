An audio version of the best of the Financial Times's Big Reads — in-depth reporting from FT correspondents around the world. Listen to longform stories that explore and explain key themes in world news, science and business. Produced by Anna Dedhar.
A major centre for the oil industry, the west-African city is on track to become the world's third largest metropolis within decades. The FT's David Pilling reports on what the rest of Nigeria might learn from Lagos' economic success. Produced by Joshua Oliver.