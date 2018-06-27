Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s prime minister, slammed key features of a eurozone reform plan hatched last week by France and Germany, making clear he would take a confrontational stance on economic policy to his first EU summit.

Mr Conte, head of the new populist government in Rome that has already clashed with EU partners over migration, said the summit starting on Thursday could be a watershed moment for Italians to “draw the Europe that we want”.

He vowed to make good on campaign promises by the two parties in his coalition, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League, which have promised a more combative approach to the EU than Italy took under the previous centre-left government.

Europe would hear a “firm and resolute voice” from Rome, Mr Conte said.

Italy’s red lines on eurozone reform will add to fears that the new government in Rome is emerging as the bloc’s new trouble maker, blocking integration in key areas — and possibly even disrupting Brussels’ efforts to mount a united front on matters such as Russia sanctions, trade deals, and the final phase of Brexit talks.

In recent days Italy has caused trouble for Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, by challenging EU countries to take in more migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, while refusing to take back asylum seekers who have illegally moved to northern European countries.

Wednesday’s comments by Mr Conte add to Rome‘s defiance of Italy’s traditional EU partners on the overhaul of the single currency, further slowing the momentum of efforts by Mr Macron and Ms Merkel to secure major progress at the summit.

The Italian prime minister said it was the “moment to advance risk sharing, which has been left too far behind” — a nod to plans championed in Paris for a common eurozone budget.

But in remarks that will be viewed with deep concern in Berlin, Mr Conte warned that there should be no “conditionalities” such as a requirement for faster workouts of bad loans in the banking sector, which Germany sees as crucial.

Mr Conte also signalled Italy’s opposition to the creation of a European Monetary Fund — a revamped eurozone bailout fund — if it forced countries “towards pre-defined restructuring paths, essentially divesting [them of] their power to autonomously draw up effective economic policies”.

New constraints on debt restructuring “could themselves contribute to financial instability, instead of preventing it,” Mr Conte said.

Dashing another German demand, he also said that EU fiscal surveillance should remain within the purview of the European Commission.

If tension between Rome and Brussels does escalate it could rekindle last month’s sell-off in Italian assets. Tough negotiations with the EU lie await over Italy’s fiscal stance, with the new government trying to push through extensive tax cuts and spending increases in a challenge to EU budget rules

The chest-beating, “Italians first” approach by Mr Conte’s new government is likely to be welcomed by an increasingly eurosceptic public at home. Officials from Five Star and the League believe it will also work in Brussels, driving EU partners to make concessions in response to veiled threats that Italy could wreck the European project.

Opposition politicians and other critics have warned that Mr Conte and the new government run the risk of diplomatic isolation within the EU without achieving any of their objectives.

“Enough with this rhetoric about Italy lifting up its head again, changing its tune,” said Marina Berlinghieri, a lawmaker with the Democratic party. “The truth is that Italy is more isolated today because of its rifts with France, Germany, Spain and Malta, and the government’s nonsensical axis with Europe’s true enemies, starting with Hungary’s Orban.”

Government leaders have claimed victory each time an NGO ship carrying rescued migrants has docked in a different EU country, after Italy started refusing access to its ports this month, but Rome is far from securing a comprehensive and structural shake-up of asylum rules to spread migrants across the bloc.

“There’s no quick fix,” said one senior Italian official, adding that Rome was however “satisfied that there is consensus on intensifying EU action on external borders and on the need for more time in the Austrian presidency of the EU [over the next six months] to reform asylum rules”.

On the issue of sanctions against Russia, Mr Conte signalled in his speech that Italy was prepared to refrain from taking the most aggressive position, which would be to veto their extension. Instead, he said Italy would “reaffirm the principle that there should be nothing automatic” about rolling over sanctions — a position that roughly follows that of the previous government.

However, both Five Star and the League have significant pro-Russian sympathies in foreign policy, meaning Rome could keep dangling threats in this regard.